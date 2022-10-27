Home / Education / Competitive Exams / SSC CGL 2021 tier 2 final answer key, question paper out on ssc.nic.in, get link

SSC CGL 2021 tier 2 final answer key, question paper out on ssc.nic.in, get link

competitive exams
Published on Oct 27, 2022 08:38 AM IST

SSC CGL 2021 tier 2 exam final answer key and question papers have been released on ssc.nic.in.

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released final answer key of Combined Graduate Level exaination (CGL) tier 2 final answer key along with question papers.

Aspirants can download it from the official website of the commission, ssc.nic.in.

Prior to this, the commission announced results of the examination on October 15 and the provisional answer key on August 24. Candidates were allowed to raise objections to the provisional key up to August 28 on payment of a fee of 100 per question. The exam was held on August 8 and August 10, 2022 at various exam centres across the country.

"In order to ensure greater transparency in the examination system, and in the

interest of the candidates, it has been decided to upload the Final Answer Keys along with Question Paper(s) on the website of the Commission on 26.10..2022. The candidates may take a print out of their respective Question Paper(s) along with the Final Answer Keys by using the link given below. This facility will be available for the candidates from 26.10.2022 (05:00 PM) to 10.11.2022 (05:00 PM). The candidates’ may take a print out of their respective Response Sheets, as the same will not be available after the above-specified time limit," reads the official notification.

Direct link.

