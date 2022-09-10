SSC CGL 2022 notification to release today at ssc.nic.in

Staff Selection Commission will release SSC CGL 2022 notification on September 10, 2022. The registration process for Common Graduate Level Examination 2022 will begin today and will close on October 1, 2022. Candidates can check the notification on the official site of SSC on ssc.nic.in.

The examination will be conducted on December 2022. The vacancies will be notified along with the release of the notification.

Eligibility Criteria

Assistant Audit Officer/Assistant Accounts Officer: Bachelor’s Degree from a recognized University or Institute.

Junior Statistical Officer: Bachelor’s Degree in any subject from a recognized University or Institute with at least 60% Marks in Mathematics at 12th standard level.

Statistical Investigator Grade-II: Bachelor’s Degree in any subject with Statistics as one of the subjects from a recognized University or Institute. The candidates must have studied Statistics as a subject in all the three years or all the 6 semesters of the graduation course.

Assistant in National Company Law Appellate Tribunal: Bachelor’s Degree from a recognized University or Institute.

Research Assistant in National Human Rights Commission: Bachelor’s Degree from a recognized University or Institute.

Application Fees

The application fees is ₹100/-. Women candidates and candidates belonging to Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), Persons with Disabilities (PwD) and Ex-servicemen (ESM) eligible for reservation are exempted from payment of fee.

