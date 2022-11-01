Home / Education / Competitive Exams / SSC CGL 2022 tier 1 exam dates announced, test begins on December 1

SSC CGL 2022 tier 1 exam dates announced, test begins on December 1

competitive exams
Published on Nov 01, 2022 09:29 AM IST

SSC CGL 2022 tier 1 exam will be held from December 1 to December 13, 2022.

SSC CGL 2022 tier 1 exam dates announced, test begins on December 1(ssc.nic.in)
SSC CGL 2022 tier 1 exam dates announced, test begins on December 1(ssc.nic.in)
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

SSC CGL 2022: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on Monday announced that the first tier of Combined Graduate Level Examination (CGL) 2022 will be held in December, 2022.

The exam will be conducted from December 1 to 13, 2022, it said.

Further, the commission said that Scientific Assistant in IMD Examination, 2022 (CBE) will be held from December 14 to 16, 2022.

The exam schedule is tentative and may change under special circumstances.

“The above schedule is subject to the prevailing conditions and Government guidelines issued from time to time regarding handling of the Covid-19 pandemic. The candidates are advised to visit the website of the Commission at regular intervals for further updates,” it added.

Admit cards for these exams are expected soon. Candidates are advised to visit the commissions main website, ssc.nic.in and regional websites for more information.

Meanwhile, SSC has declared CGL 2020 final result on ssc.nic.in.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
ssc
ssc

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, November 01, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out