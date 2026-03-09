Staff Selection Commission will open the SSC CGL 2025 option cum preference on March 9, 2026. The option cum preference link will be activated for candidates who have appeared for the Tier II exam. Candidates who want to fill out the option form can find it on the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in. The link will be activated at 6 pm today. SSC CGL 2025: Option cum preference link for Tier 2 to be activated today at ssc.gov.in

The option cum preference link will be activated from March 9 to March 12, 2026 till 6 pm.

Before the final result is declared, candidates who have appeared in the Tier 2 exam must complete and submit the option form.

Candidates may please note that the Option-cum-Preference can be revised only during the aforesaid period, and Option-cum-Preference last submitted by the candidate will be treated as final.

Those candidates who fail to exercise their option-cum-preference during the aforesaid period shall not be given any further opportunity for submission of their Option-cum-Preference, and such candidates will not be considered for inclusion in the final merit list/final selection. Therefore, the candidates who have appeared in Tier-II are required to mandatorily exercise their Option-cum-Preference for consideration of their candidature in the final merit list/final selection in CGLE-2025.

SSC CGL 2025: How to fill option cum preference form To fill the option cum preference form candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in.

2. Click on login link and enter the login details.

3. Click on submit and fill the option cum preference form.

4. Click on submit and download the confirmation page.

5. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of SSC.

