SSC CGL 2025: Option cum preference link for Tier 2 to be activated today at ssc.gov.in
Staff Selection Commission will open the SSC CGL 2025 option cum preference on March 9, 2026. The option cum preference link will be activated for candidates who have appeared for the Tier II exam. Candidates who want to fill out the option form can find it on the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in. The link will be activated at 6 pm today.
The option cum preference link will be activated from March 9 to March 12, 2026 till 6 pm.
Before the final result is declared, candidates who have appeared in the Tier 2 exam must complete and submit the option form.
Candidates may please note that the Option-cum-Preference can be revised only during the aforesaid period, and Option-cum-Preference last submitted by the candidate will be treated as final.
Those candidates who fail to exercise their option-cum-preference during the aforesaid period shall not be given any further opportunity for submission of their Option-cum-Preference, and such candidates will not be considered for inclusion in the final merit list/final selection. Therefore, the candidates who have appeared in Tier-II are required to mandatorily exercise their Option-cum-Preference for consideration of their candidature in the final merit list/final selection in CGLE-2025.
SSC CGL 2025: How to fill option cum preference form
To fill the option cum preference form candidates can follow the steps given below.
1. Visit the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in.
2. Click on login link and enter the login details.
3. Click on submit and fill the option cum preference form.
4. Click on submit and download the confirmation page.
5. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
For more related details candidates can check the official website of SSC.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORHT Education Desk
For over a decade, the Hindustan Times Digital Streams – Education Desk has been a trusted source for accurate, in-depth, and timely news on education and careers. We bring the latest updates on board exams, competitive exams, results, employment news, study abroad, scholarships, and school and college admissions, helping students, job seekers, and educators make informed decisions. Our Coverage Areas 1. Board Exams & Results: Comprehensive reporting on CBSE, CISCE, and state board exams (UP, Bihar, Maharashtra, West Bengal, Rajasthan, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and others), including schedules, admit cards, answer keys, results, and career opportunities. 2. Competitive Exams: Insights into major exams like UPSC, JEE, NEET, GATE, CAT, SAT, and state and central government services. Exam Results: Timely updates on UPSC, SSC, SBI, IBPS, NTA, IIMs, and other competitive exam results. 3. Employment News: Notifications on government and private sector jobs, vacancies, eligibility, application processes, and results. 4. Study Abroad: Information on top universities, courses, tuition fees, scholarships, visa regulations, and career prospects for international students. Features & Analysis: Opinion pieces, expert explainers, deep-dive reports, and interviews with key figures in education. 5. Breaking Education News: Real-time updates on major policy changes, institutional reforms, and trends shaping the education sector. 6. With a commitment to factual, unbiased journalism, HT Digital’s Education Desk has seen continuous growth in readership, offering credible and engaging content tailored for students, parents, and professionals. Meet the Team 1. Nilesh Mathur – News Editor A journalist with 24 years of experience, including 18+ years at Hindustan Times, Nilesh leads editorial planning, ensures factual accuracy, and enhances audience engagement through strategic content. 2. Papri Chanda – Deputy Chief Content Producer With over a decade of experience in education journalism, Papri specializes in exam-related content, study abroad insights, and education trends. She also explores new opportunities in education that benefit students. 3. Bishal – Senior Content Producer Active in the education and jobs sector since 2019, Bishal focuses on tracking developments, analyzing trends, and crafting informative content for students and job aspirants. 4. Gaurav Sarma – Deputy Chief Content Producer A multimedia journalist with 9+ years of experience, Gaurav is skilled in research-based storytelling, feature writing, and reporting on competitive exams, online courses, and education trends. At Hindustan Times Digital Streams – Education Desk, we strive to be the go-to platform for students and professionals navigating the dynamic world of education and careers.Read More