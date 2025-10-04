Staff Selection Commission has announced the release date of the SSC CGL 2025 re-exam city intimation slip and admit card. Candidates who want to appear for Tier–1 of the Combined Graduate Level Examination (CGLE) 2025 can check the official notice on the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in. SSC CGL 2025 re-exam: City intimation slip, admit card release date out at ssc.gov.in, notice here

The re-exam will be held on October 14, 2025 in some centres. Candidates, whose exam has been rescheduled, can view their examination city details from October 5, 2025 onwards and can download their admit cards from October 9, 2025 onwards. To download both the city intimation slip and admit card candidates will have to login to the account.

SSC candidates can now view question papers, their responses post-exam SSC CGL 2025 re-exam: How to download city intimation slip To check and download the city intimation slip candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in.

2. Click on login link and enter the login details.

3. Once done, your city intimation slip will be displayed.

4. Check the city intimation slip and download it.

5. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The Tier I exam was held from September 12 to September 26, 2025. About 28 lakh candidates applied for this exam, out of which about 13.5 lakh candidates appeared in it, which was held at 255 centres spread over 126 cities in 45 shifts over 15 days.

SSC CGL exam 2025: Re-exam on October 14 & answer key to release on October 15- notice here

The answer key for SSC CGL will open on October 15, 2025. Along with the answer key, the objection window will also open. Candidates may review the Answer Keys and submit online representations, if any, within the stipulated time limit on payment of ₹ 100/—per question, which is non-refundable. For more related details candidates can check the official website of SSC.