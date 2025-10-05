SSC CGL 2025 Re-exam: City Intimation slip releasing today, here's how to download at ssc.gov.in

Staff Selection Commission is scheduled to release the SSC CGL 2025 re-exam city intimation slip on Sunday, October 5, 2025. Candidates appearing for the Tier–1 of the Combined Graduate Level Examination (CGLE) 2025 will be able to download the city intimation slips from the official website at ssc.gov.in.
Additionally, the answer key for SSC CGL will open on October 15, 2025. The objection window will also open on the same day. Candidates will be allowed to review the Answer Keys and submit online representations, if any, within the stipulated time limit on payment of a non-refundable fee of ₹100/—per question.
It may be mentioned here that the Tier I exam was held from September 12 to September 26, 2025. About 28 lakh candidates applied for the exam, out of which about 13.5 lakh candidates appeared in total of 255 centres spread over 126 cities in 45 shifts over 15 days.
For more details, candidates are advised to check the official website of SSC.