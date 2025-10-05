Karnataka PGCET Round 1 Final Seat Allotment Results 2025 released at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in, direct link here

Karnataka Examinations Authority, KEA, has released Karnataka PGCET Round 1 Seat Allotment Results 2025 for MBA, MCA, M.Tech and M.Arch courses. Candidates who participated in the counselling round can check the seat allotment results on the official website at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.
Along with the final seat allotment, KEA also shared the final cut off ranks.
Candidates who have been allotted a seat must to select any one choice from among the four choices. If any candidate fails to select any choice before the scheduled date, the allotted seat will get cancelled without any further notice, KEA informed.
Further, candidates who have not been allotted any seat in the first round need not exercise any choice. However, they should compulsorily login to the portal in the second round to confirm their participation and compulsorily take the print out of finally submitted option.