Karnataka PGCET Round 1 Final Seat Allotment Results 2025 released at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in, direct link here

Karnataka Examinations Authority, KEA, has released Karnataka PGCET Round 1 Seat Allotment Results 2025 for MBA, MCA, M.Tech and M.Arch courses. Candidates who participated in the counselling round can check the seat allotment results on the official website at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. Karnataka PGCET Round 1 Final Seat Allotment Results 2025 are out at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in, Candidates can check via the direct link here.

Along with the final seat allotment, KEA also shared the final cut off ranks.

DIRECT LINK TO CHECK KARNATAKA PGCET 2025 FINAL SEAT ALLOTMENT 2025 Candidates who have been allotted a seat must to select any one choice from among the four choices. If any candidate fails to select any choice before the scheduled date, the allotted seat will get cancelled without any further notice, KEA informed.

Further, candidates who have not been allotted any seat in the first round need not exercise any choice. However, they should compulsorily login to the portal in the second round to confirm their participation and compulsorily take the print out of finally submitted option.

The KEA will release the second round schedule for option entry in due course.

Meanwhile, as per the round 1 schedule, the following dates are crucial for candidates:

Exercising of choices by seat allotted candidates: October 4 to 7, 2025 Payment of fees by Choice 1 and Choice 2 candidates and downloading of confirmation slip by Choice 1 candidates: October 6 to 8, 2025. Last date to report at allotted institute by Choice 1 candidates along with original documents: October 9, 2025, before 5:30 PM.

Karnataka PGCET Counselling 2025: How to check Round 1 seat allotment Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to check the seat allotment results:

1. Visit the official website at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.

2. On the home page, click on the link to check the Karnataka PGCET Final Seat Allotment Results 2025.

3. Enter your credentials to login, and submit.

4. Check the seat allotment result.

5. Download and keep a printout of the same for future reference.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website of KEA.