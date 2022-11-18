Home / Education / Competitive Exams / SSC CGL Admit Card 2022: Check admit card status on regional websites

SSC CGL Admit Card 2022: Check admit card status on regional websites

competitive exams
Published on Nov 18, 2022 08:34 AM IST

To download SSC CGL admit card 2022, candidates are required to login with their roll number/registration number and date of birth.

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

SSC CGL Admit Card 2022: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) admit card for Combined Graduate Level (CGL) examination 2022 will be uploaded on the regional websites of the commission. Some regional websites have started uploading exam status of SSC CGL 2022 on their websites. Candidates are advised to login and find out more information.

To download SSC CGL admit card 2022, candidates are required to login with their roll number/registration number and date of birth. Follow the steps given below:

How to download SSC CGL admit card 2022

  1. Go to ssc.nic.in.
  2. Go to the admit card section.
  3. Now, open the URL for the website of your region.
  4. Go to the admit card section or find the link on the notice board.
  5. Login by providing the asked information.
  6. Submit and download your admit card.
  7. Check the details and take a printout for the exam day.

SSC CGL 2022 tier 1 exam will be held in December, 2022. The exam is tentatively scheduled for December 1 to 13, 2022. Scientific Assistant in IMD Examination, 2022 (CBE) is scheduled for December 14 to 16, 2022.

Get latest news on Education along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams
