SSC CGL, CHSL tier 1 2021 exam schedule released at ssc.nic.in

SSC CGL, CHSL tier 1 2021 exam schedule: SSC CGL and CHSL Tier 1 exams  are scheduled to be conducted in the month of April, May and June 2022.(ssc.nic.in)
Published on Mar 09, 2022 05:19 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com

The Staff Selection Commission on Wednesday, March 9 released exam schedule for Combined Graduate Level (CGL) Examination 2021 and Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level (CHSL0 Examination 2021. These examinations are scheduled to be conducted in the month of April, May and June 2022.

The exam dates have been released for the Tier 1 examinations. The commission has released an official notification regarding the exam schedule on the official website of SSC at ssc.nic.in.

As per the official notice, the SSC CGL Tier 1 exams 2021 will be conducted from April 4 to April 21. The SSC CHSL exam 2021 will be conducted from May 24 to June 10, 2022.

"The above schedule is subject to the prevailing conditions and Government guidelines issued from time to time regarding handling of the Covid-19 pandemic. Candidates are advised to keep a check on the official website for further updates," reads the notice issued on the official website.

ssc chsl
