Staff Selection Commission will open the SSC CGL Exam 2025 correction window on July 9, 2025. Candidates who want to make corrections in the Combined Graduate Level Exam 2025 application form can do it through the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in. The correction window will close on July 11, 2025. SSC CGL Exam 2025 correction window opens today at ssc.gov.in

As per the official notice, a candidate will be allowed to correct and re-submit his modified/ corrected application two times during the „Window for Application Form Correction‟ i.e. if he has made mistake in his updated application also, he will be allowed to re-submit one more modified/ corrected application after making requisite corrections/ modifications. No more corrections in the application form will be allowed under any circumstances.

To make corrections and re-submit modified/ corrected application for the first time, candidates will have to pay ₹200/- as correction charge. For making correction(s) and re-submitting modified/ corrected application for the second time, candidates will have to pay ₹500/-. The correction charges will be applicable to all candidates irrespective of their gender/ category.

The payment of correction charges can be done online through BHIM UPI, Net Banking or by using Visa, Mastercard, Maestro, or RuPay Debit cards.

SSC CGL Exam 2025: How to make corrections

All those candidates who want to make corrections can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in.

2. Click on login link and enter the login credentials.

3. Once done, your application form will be displayed on the screen.

4. Check the application form and make the corrections where needed.

5. Once done, click on submit.

6. Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The registration process for SSC CGL was started on June 9 and ended on July 4, 2025. This recruitment drive will fill up 14582 Group B and Group C vacancies in the organisation. For more related details candidates can check the official website of SSC.