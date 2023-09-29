SSC CGL Tier 1 2023 final answer key released at ssc.nic.in, here's direct link

Staff Selection Commission released the final answer key for the Combined Graduate Level Examination, 2023 (Tier-I) on September 29. Candidates who have appeared for the SSC CGL Tier 1 examination 2023 can download the answer key from the official website at at ssc.nic.in. SSC releases final answer key for CGL Tier-I exam 2023, download now

Staff Selection Commission has declared the Result of the Combined Graduate Level Examination, 2023 (Tier-I) on September 19.

“The candidates may take a print out of their respective Final Answer Keys along with respective Question Paper(s) by using the link given below. This facility will be available for the candidates for a period from 29.09.2023 (16: 00 Hours) to 13.10.2023(16: 00 Hours)”, reads the official notification.

Additionally, the Commission's website, https://ssc.nic.in, carried the marks of qualified and unqualified candidates on September 29, 2023. From September 29, 2023, at 16:00, to October 13, 2023, at 16:00, candidates may also check their individual scores on the Commission's website by checking in with their registered ID and password.

SSC CGL Tier 1 2023 final answer: Know how to download

Visit the official website at ssc.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the “Combined Graduate Level Examination (Tier-I), 2023: Uploading of Final Answer Keys along with Question Paper(s) and Marks”

A pdf will be displayed on the screen

Click on the answer key link mentioned on the pdf

Check the answer key and take the print for future reference.

