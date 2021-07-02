SSC CGL Tier 1, SI in Delhi Police Paper-II, and CHSL Tier 1 exams rescheduled
- Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has rescheduled the dates for the various examinations.
Staff Selection Commission( SSC) has rescheduled the date for the conduct of various examinations in view of the prevailing Covid-19 situation.
The rescheduled examination are for Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police, CAPFs, and ASI in CISF Examination (Paper-II), Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination (Tier-I), 2020 ( For leftover candidates), and Combined Graduate Level Examination (Tier-I), 2020.
The revised date for the Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police, CAPFs, and ASI in CISF Examination (Paper-II), 2019 is July 26. The CHSL Tier-1 2020 examination for the leftover candidates will be conducted between August 4 to 12. The CGL Tier-I examination will be conducted between August 13 to 24.
Candidates are advised to visit the official website of SSC CGLat https://ssc.nic.in/ for regular updates.
