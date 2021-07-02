SSC CGL Tier 1, SI in Delhi Police Paper-II, and CHSL Tier 1 exams rescheduled

Staff Selection Commission( SSC) has rescheduled the date for the conduct of various examinations in view of the prevailing Covid-19 situation.

The rescheduled examination are for Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police, CAPFs, and ASI in CISF Examination (Paper-II), Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination (Tier-I), 2020 ( For leftover candidates), and Combined Graduate Level Examination (Tier-I), 2020.

The revised date for the Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police, CAPFs, and ASI in CISF Examination (Paper-II), 2019 is July 26. The CHSL Tier-1 2020 examination for the leftover candidates will be conducted between August 4 to 12. The CGL Tier-I examination will be conducted between August 13 to 24.

Candidates are advised to visit the official website of SSC CGLat https://ssc.nic.in/ for regular updates.