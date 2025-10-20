SSC CGL Tier I Answer Key 2025: Objection window closes tomorrow at ssc.gov.in, steps to challenge provisional key here

Staff Selection Commission will close the objection window for SSC CGL Tier I Answer Key 2025 on Tuesday, October 21, 2025. Candidates who appeared for the examination and wish to challenge the provisional answer key can do so on the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in. SSC CGL Tier I Answer Key 2025: The window to challenge the objection window will close tomorrow at ssc.gov.in. Check how to challenge the provisional key. (Representative image)

The window to submit objections will be active till 11 AM.

SSC CGL Tier I Answer Key 2025: Steps to challenge provisional key Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to challenge the provisional answer key:

1. Visit the official website at ssc.gov.in.

2. On the home page, enter your credentials to login.

3. Check answer key displayed on the screen.

4. Click on the answer you want to challenge.

5. Make the payment of processing fee.

7. Upload the supporting documents.

8. Click on submit and download the confirmation page.

9. Keep a printout of the same for future reference.

Candidates can raise objections against the answer key by paying ₹50/- per question/answer challenged.

Notably, the window to submit objections was initially till October 19, 2025.

The SSC CGL Tier 1 answer key was released on October 16, 2025. The Tier I Combined Graduate Level Examination 2025 was conducted by the Commission from September 12 to September 26, 2025 and on October 14, 2025 at different centres all over the country.

