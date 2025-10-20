IIT JAM 2026: Last day for registrations today at jam2026.iitb.ac.in, here's the direct link to register

Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay is scheduled to close IIT JAM 2026 registration date today, October 20, 2025. Candidates who are yet to apply for the Joint Admission Test for Masters (JAM) 2026 have their last chance to do so on the official website at jam2026.iitb.ac.in. IIT JAM 2026: Registration window will close today at jam2026.iitb.ac.in. The direct link is given here.

The window to register will remain active till 11:59 PM as informed in the website.

DIRECT LINK TO APPLY FOR IIT JAM 2026 To register, candidates must visit the JAM Online Application Processing System (JOAPS), and enter their name, valid e-mail address, an active mobile number, and set a password.

The Enrolment ID and OTP of a candidate will be sent to the e-mail address and mobile number provided by the candidate.

Candidates must pay an application fee of ₹1000/- for one test paper and ₹1350/- for two test papers for female/SC/ST/PwD category candidates and ₹2000/- for one test paper and ₹2700/- for two test papers for all other categories.

Those who have entered the CATEGORY or GENDER or EXAMINATION CITY or Date of Birth incorrectly will be allowed to change with an additional fee of ₹300.

Candidates can add an ADDITIONAL TEST PAPER or can CHANGE THE TEST PAPER(S) in the previously submitted application form available at with an additional fee of ₹300 before November 10, 2025.

IIT JAM 2026 is scheduled to conducted on February 15, 2026 in two sessions, in computer based test mode.

There will be seven test papers at the undergraduate level comprising of (i) Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ), (ii) Multiple Select Questions (MSQ) and (iii) Numerical Answer Type (NAT) Questions. Candidates may appear in ONE or TWO Test Paper(s).

IIT JAM 2026: How to register Candidates apply for IIT JAM 2026 by following these simple steps:

1. Visit the official website at jam2026.iitb.ac.in.

2. On the home page, click on the link to register for IIT JAM 2026.

3. Register yourself by entering the necessary details.

4. Fill in the application form.

5. Make the payment of application fee.

6. Click on submit and download the page.

7. Keep a printout of the same for future reference.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website of IIT JAM 2026.