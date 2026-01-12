SSC CGL Tier II Admit Card 2025 release date announced, exam on January 18 and 19

Staff Selection Commission has announced the SSC CGL Tier II Admit Card 2025 release date. Candidates who will appear for the Combined Graduate Level Examination, 2025 (Tier-II) can check the admit card release date notice on the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in.

The Tier II exam will be held on January 18 and 19, 2026. On January 18, skill test (DEST) will be held and on January 19, Mathematical Abilities and Reasoning & General Intelligence, English Language & Comprehension and General Awareness, Computer Knowledge Test and Statistics will be held.

The hall ticket will be out 2-3 days before the exam. The official notice reads, “The ‘Admission Certificate’ for the said examination will tentatively be available for download 02/03 days prior to date of examination. The same can be accessed through the designated login module on the website of the Commission (ssc.gov.in) in a similar manner.”

SSC CGL Tier II Admit Card 2025: How to download hall ticket All those candidates who will appear for the exam can follow the steps to download the hall ticket.

1. Visit the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in.

2. Click on login link and enter the login details.

3. Click on submit and your hall ticket will be displayed.

4. Check the hall ticket and download it.

5. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Those candidates who have passed Tier I exam are eligible to appear for Tier II exam. The Tier I result was announced on December 18, 2025. The SSC CGL Tier 1 answer key was released on October 16, 2025. The Tier I Combined Graduate Level Examination 2025 was conducted by the Commission from September 12 to September 26, 2025 and on October 14, 2025 at different centres all over the country. For more related details candidates can check the official website of SSC.