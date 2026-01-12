SSC CGL Tier II Admit Card 2025 release date announced, exam on January 18 and 19
SSC CGL Tier II Admit Card 2025 release date has been announced. The exam will be held on January 18 and 19, 2026.
Staff Selection Commission has announced the SSC CGL Tier II Admit Card 2025 release date. Candidates who will appear for the Combined Graduate Level Examination, 2025 (Tier-II) can check the admit card release date notice on the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in.
The Tier II exam will be held on January 18 and 19, 2026. On January 18, skill test (DEST) will be held and on January 19, Mathematical Abilities and Reasoning & General Intelligence, English Language & Comprehension and General Awareness, Computer Knowledge Test and Statistics will be held.
The hall ticket will be out 2-3 days before the exam. The official notice reads, “The ‘Admission Certificate’ for the said examination will tentatively be available for download 02/03 days prior to date of examination. The same can be accessed through the designated login module on the website of the Commission (ssc.gov.in) in a similar manner.”
SSC CGL Tier II Admit Card 2025: How to download hall ticket
All those candidates who will appear for the exam can follow the steps to download the hall ticket.
1. Visit the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in.
2. Click on login link and enter the login details.
3. Click on submit and your hall ticket will be displayed.
4. Check the hall ticket and download it.
5. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
Those candidates who have passed Tier I exam are eligible to appear for Tier II exam. The Tier I result was announced on December 18, 2025. The SSC CGL Tier 1 answer key was released on October 16, 2025. The Tier I Combined Graduate Level Examination 2025 was conducted by the Commission from September 12 to September 26, 2025 and on October 14, 2025 at different centres all over the country. For more related details candidates can check the official website of SSC.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORHT Education Desk
For over a decade, the Hindustan Times Digital Streams – Education Desk has been a trusted source for accurate, in-depth, and timely news on education and careers. We bring the latest updates on board exams, competitive exams, results, employment news, study abroad, scholarships, and school and college admissions, helping students, job seekers, and educators make informed decisions.
Our Coverage Areas
1. Board Exams & Results: Comprehensive reporting on CBSE, CISCE, and state board exams (UP, Bihar, Maharashtra, West Bengal, Rajasthan, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and others), including schedules, admit cards, answer keys, results, and career opportunities.
2. Competitive Exams: Insights into major exams like UPSC, JEE, NEET, GATE, CAT, SAT, and state and central government services. Exam Results: Timely updates on UPSC, SSC, SBI, IBPS, NTA, IIMs, and other competitive exam results.
3. Employment News: Notifications on government and private sector jobs, vacancies, eligibility, application processes, and results.
4. Study Abroad: Information on top universities, courses, tuition fees, scholarships, visa regulations, and career prospects for international students. Features & Analysis: Opinion pieces, expert explainers, deep-dive reports, and interviews with key figures in education.
5. Breaking Education News: Real-time updates on major policy changes, institutional reforms, and trends shaping the education sector.
6. With a commitment to factual, unbiased journalism, HT Digital’s Education Desk has seen continuous growth in readership, offering credible and engaging content tailored for students, parents, and professionals.
Meet the Team
1. Nilesh Mathur – News Editor
A journalist with 24 years of experience, including 18+ years at Hindustan Times, Nilesh leads editorial planning, ensures factual accuracy, and enhances audience engagement through strategic content.
2. Papri Chanda – Deputy Chief Content Producer
With over a decade of experience in education journalism, Papri specializes in exam-related content, study abroad insights, and education trends. She also explores new opportunities in education that benefit students.
3. Bishal – Senior Content Producer
Active in the education and jobs sector since 2019, Bishal focuses on tracking developments, analyzing trends, and crafting informative content for students and job aspirants.
4. Gaurav Sarma – Deputy Chief Content Producer
A multimedia journalist with 9+ years of experience, Gaurav is skilled in research-based storytelling, feature writing, and reporting on competitive exams, online courses, and education trends.
At Hindustan Times Digital Streams – Education Desk, we strive to be the go-to platform for students and professionals navigating the dynamic world of education and careers.Read More