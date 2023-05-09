Staff Selection Commission will release SSC CHSL 2023 notification on May 9, 2023. Candidates who want to apply for Combined Higher Secondary Level Examination can apply online through the official site of SSC at ssc.nic.in. SSC CHSL 2023 notification releasing today at ssc.nic.in (ssc.nic.in)

As per the examination calendar released by SSC, the registration process will begin today, May 9 and will end on June 8, 2023. The Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination, 2023 Tier I will be conducted on July or August 2023.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill posts of Lower Divisional Clerk/ Junior Secretariat Assistant, and Data Entry Operators. Candidates between the age of 18-27 as on January 1 can apply for these posts. The minimum educational qualification required for CHSL 2022 is Class 12 or equivalent from a recognised Board or University. To apply for the same, candidates can follow the steps given below.

SSC CHSL 2023: How to apply

Visit the official site of SSC at ssc.nic.in.

Click on apply online link available on the top of the page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to press CHSL link.

Enter the required details and click on login.

Fill in the application form and make the payment of application fees.

Once done, click on submit and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The application fee is ₹100. Women Candidates and Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD), and Ex-Servicemen (ESM) who are eligible for reservations are exempted from paying a fee.