Staff Selection Commission will close the SSC CHSL 2023 registration on June 8, 2023. Candidates who want to apply for Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination, 2023 can do it through the official site of SSC at ssc.nic.in. SSC CHSL 2023 registration ends tomorrow, apply at ssc.nic.in(ssc.nic.in)

The last date for payment of application fees is till June 10, 2023. The correction window will open on June 14 and will end on June 15, 2023. The Tier I examination will be conducted in August 2023. The schedule has not been released yet.

This recruitment drive will fill up 1600 posts in various Ministries and Departments. These vacancies are tentative and the final vacancy position will be informed in due course.

SSC CHSL 2023: How to register online

To apply for the examination, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official site of SSC at ssc.nic.in.

Click on apply link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates can login to the account.

Fill in the application form and make the payment of application fees.

Once done, click on submit.

Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The application fee for General candidates is ₹100 per application and can be paid online through BHIM UPI, Net Banking or by using Visa, MasterCard, Maestro, RuPay Credit or Debit cards or in cash at SBI Branches by generating SBI Challan.

