SSC CHSL 2023 Tier 1 admit card released on regional websites, get links here

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released admit cards for the Combined Higher Secondary Level Tier 1 Examination. Candidates can download the admit card from the official website at ssc.nic.in.

The SSC CHSL tier 1 exam is scheduled to be held from March 9 to 21 at exam centres across the country.

Here's the direct link to download the admit card for Northern Region

Here's the direct link to download the admit card for Central Region

Here's the direct link to download the admit card for Western Region

Here's the direct link to download the admit card for North West Region

Here's the direct link to download the admit card for Karnataka Kerala Region

Here's the direct link to download the admit card for North East Region

Here's the direct link to download the admit card for MPR Region

SSC CHSL 2023 Tier 1 admit card: Know how to download

Vist the SSC regional websites

On the home page, click on the admit card link

Key in your log in details

Download the hall ticket and save a copy for future use.