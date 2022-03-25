SSC CHSL Exam 2019: No error in Skill Test evaluation, says commission

SSC CHSL 2019: There is no error in the evaluation of the Skill Test or Typing Test results of the Combined Higher Secondary +2 level examination, or SSC CHSL 2018, the Staff Selection Commission has said. However, the medium of the test was changed for some candidates due to some “clerical error”, which has now been corrected, it added.

“It has now been brought to the notice of the Commission that for some candidates the medium of Typing Test has been changed i.e. English to Hindi and vice-versa,” an official statement said.

The matter has been examined and it has been found that there is no error/discrepancy in the evaluation of Skill Test. However, due to some clerical error, medium of the Test was changed for some candidates at the time of uploading marks module. The same has also been rectified/corrected. The inconvenience caused to the candidates is regretted,” it said.

SSC CHSL 2019 result was announced on February 28.

The details of error percentage of the candidates in the Typing Test were uploaded on the SSC website on March 3 and it is available up to March 31.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON