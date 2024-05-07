 SSC CHSL Exam 2024: Last date to apply today at ssc.gov.in, direct link here | Competitive Exams - Hindustan Times
SSC CHSL Exam 2024: Last date to apply today at ssc.gov.in, direct link here

ByHT Education Desk
May 07, 2024 01:13 PM IST

SSC CHSL Exam 2024 registration ends today, May 7, 2024. The direct link to apply is given here.

Staff Selection Commission will close the registration process for SSC CHSL Exam 2024 on May 7, 2024. Candidates who want to apply for Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination, 2024 can find the link on the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in.

The last date for making online fee payment is till May 8, 2024. The correction window will open on May 10 and will close on May 11, 2024. The Tier I examination will be conducted in June-July 2024.

This time, approximately 3,712 vacancies will be filled through the examination. All those candidates who want to apply for the examination can follow the steps given below.

Direct link to apply for SSC CHSL Exam 2024

SSC CHSL Exam 2024: How to apply

  • Visit the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in.
  • Click on Apply online link available on the home page.
  • A new page will open where candidates will have to click on SSC CHSL Exam 2024 link.
  • Register yourself and login to the account.
  • Once done, fill the application form and make the payment of application fee.
  • Click on submit and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The application fee is 100. Women candidates and candidates belonging to Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD) and Ex-servicemen (ESM) eligible for reservation are exempted from payment of the fee. For more related details candidates can check the official website of SSC.

Exam and College Guide
News / Education / Competitive Exams / SSC CHSL Exam 2024: Last date to apply today at ssc.gov.in, direct link here
