Wednesday, Jul 23, 2025
SSC CHSL Exam 2025: Correction window date postponed to July 25, check notice here

ByHT Education Desk | Edited by Papri Chanda
Published on: Jul 23, 2025 08:21 am IST

SSC CHSL Exam 2025 correction window date postponed. Candidates can check the official notice here. 

Staff Selection Commission has postponed SSC CHSL Exam 2025 correction window opening date. Candidates who want to make corrections in the application form of Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination, 2025 (CHSLE 2025) can check the official notice on the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in.

As per the official notice, the correction window which was scheduled to open on July 23 and close on July 24 will now open on July 25 and close on July 26, 2025.

A candidate will be allowed to correct and re-submit his modified/ corrected application two times during the ‘Window for Application Form Correction’. The Commission will levy a uniform correction charges of 200/- for making correction and re-submitting modified/ corrected application for the first time and 500/- for making correction and re-submitting modified/ corrected application for the second time. The correction charges will be applicable to all candidates irrespective of their gender/ category.

The correction charges can be paid only by online mode through BHIM UPI, Net Banking or by using Visa, Mastercard, Maestro, RuPay Debit cards.

SSC CHSL Exam 2025: How to make corrections

To make corrections, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in.

2. Click on login link and enter the required details.

3. Click on submit and your application form will be displayed.

4. Check the application form and make corrections.

5. Make the payment of application fee.

6. Click on submit and download the page.

7. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of SSC.

Official Notice Here 

Get latest news on RRB NTPC Admit Card along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News, NEET UG Answer Key
Exam and College Guide
