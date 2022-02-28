SSC CHSL skill test 2019 results out, here's how to check at ssc.nic.in

SSC CHSL skill test 2019 results: Staff Selection Commission on Monday, February 28 announced the SSC CHSL Exam 2019 Typing Test results. Candidates who have appeared for the Typing Test exam can check their results on the official website of SSC at ssc.nic.in.

Staff Selection Commission had announced the SSC CHSL Tier-II 2019 results on September 30, 2021, wherein a total of 28,508 candidates were shortlisted for appearing in Typing Test only, as no vacancies were available for the post of DEO.

Based on the cut-off fixed by SSC in the Typing Test, 13,088 candidates have qualified (provisionally) to appear in Document Verification. The commission has also released the cut-off fixed on percentage of error/ mistakes allowed in Typing Test.

Candidates who have qualified the Typing Test are required to appear for Document Verification. The schedule for the conduct of Document Verification will be available on the respective websites of the Regional Offices of the Commission shortly.

SSC CHSL Result 2018: How to check

• Visit the official site of SSC on <strong>ssc.nic.in</strong>

• Enter the login details available on the home page.

• A new page will open where candidates can check the result.

• Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Details of error percentage of the candidates in Skill Test will be uploaded on SSC website on March 9, 2022. This facility will be available from March 9 to March 31, 2022.