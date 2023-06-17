Staff Selection Commission has released SSC CHSL Tier I Final Answer Key 2022. Candidates who have appeared for Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination, 2022(Tier-I) can download the answer key through the official site of SSC at ssc.nic.in. SSC CHSL Tier I Final Answer Key 2022 out at ssc.nic.in, download link here (ssc.nic.in)

The results were declared on May 19, 2023. The candidates may take a print out of their respective Final Answer Keys along with respective Question Paper(s) through the link given below. The link will be available from June 16 to June 30, 2023. Candidates can also check their individual marks from June 16 to June 30, 2023 by logging-in through their Registered ID and Password on the website of the Commission.

SSC CHSL Tier I Final Answer Key 2022: How to download

To download the final answer key, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official site of SSC at ssc.nic.in.

Click on SSC CHSL Tier I Final Answer Key 2022 link available on the home page.

A new PDF file will open where the answer key link will be given.

Click on the link and enter the required details.

Once done your answer key will be displayed on the screen.

Check the answer key and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

