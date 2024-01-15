close_game
News / Education / Competitive Exams / SSC CHSL Tier II Answer Key 2023: Last date to raise objections today, link here

SSC CHSL Tier II Answer Key 2023: Last date to raise objections today, link here

ByHT Education Desk
Jan 15, 2024 12:43 PM IST

SSC CHSL Tier II Answer Key 2023 objection window closes today, January 15, 2024. The direct link is given here.

Staff Selection Commission will close the objection window for SSC CHSL Tier II Answer Key 2023 on January 15, 2024. Candidates who want to raise objections against Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination (Tier-II), 2023 answer key can do it through the official website of SSC at ssc.nic.in.

SSC CHSL Tier II Answer Key 2023: Last date to raise objections today, link here
SSC CHSL Tier II Answer Key 2023: Last date to raise objections today, link here (ssc.nic.in)

The answer key was released on January 13 and the last date to raise objections is till 4pm today. Candidates who want to raise objections will have to make a payment of 100/- per question per answer challenged. Representations received after 04:00 pm on January 15, 2024 will not be entertained under any circumstances.

Direct link to raise objections for SSC CHSL Tier II Answer Key 2023

To raise objections, candidates can follow the steps given below.

  • Visit the official website of SSC at ssc.nic.in.
  • Click on SSC CHSL Tier II Answer Key 2023 link available on the home page.
  • A new PDF file will open where candidates will get the objection window link.
  • Enter the required details and click on submit.
  • Once done, select the question and enter the answer.
  • Make the payment of application fees and click on submit.

Once done download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
Exam and College Guide
© 2023 HindustanTimes
