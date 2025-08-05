Staff Selection Commission has released the SSC CHT Exam 2025 tentative vacancies list. Candidates who want to appear for Combined Hindi Translators examination 2025 can check the tentative vacancies list on the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in. SSC CHT Exam 2025: Tentative vacancies list out at ssc.gov.in, 437 vacancies to be filled

Through this recruitment drive, a total of 437 Hindi Translator vacancies will be filled at various government organisation, ministries and departments.

The computer based test will be held on August 12, 2025. The examination will consist of two papers. Paper-I will consist of Objective Type Multiple choice questions only. Based on the marks scored in the Paper-I; i.e., Computer Based Examination, candidates will be shortlisted, category-wise, to appear in Paper-II (Descriptive Paper). There will be negative marking of 0.25 marks for each wrong answer in Paper-I.

SSC CHT Exam 2025: How to check vacancies list

To check the exam schedule, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in.

2. Click on SSC CHT Exam 2025 tentative vacancies list available on the home page.

3. A new PDF file will open where candidates will have to check the vacancy details.

4. Download the file and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The online application process started on June 5 and concluded on June 26, 2025. The correction window was opend on July 1 and concluded on July 2, 2025. For more related details candidates can check the official website of SSC.