SSC CHT Exam City 2025 released at ssc.gov.in, check admit card release date here

SSC CHT Exam City 2025 has been released. The admit card release date has been given here. 

Staff Selection Commission has released the SSC CHT Exam City 2025. Candidates who will appear for Combined Hindi Translators Exam 2025 for paper 1 can check and download the exam city slip through the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in.

The SSC CHT Admit Card 2025 will tentatively be available for download 2-3 days before the examination date. It can be accessed through the designated login module on the Commission's website in a similar manner.

The admit card will be retained by the Commission. Accordingly, the candidates are advised to obtain and keep a copy of their Admission Certificate for future references.

Direct link to download SSC CHT Exam City 2025

SSC CHT Exam City 2025: How to download

To download the exam city slip, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in.

2. Click on login details and enter required details.

3. Click on submit and your exam city slip will be displayed.

4. Check the exam city slip and download the page.

5. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Meanwhile, the Commission has released the SSC CHT Exam 2025 tentative vacancies list. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 437 Hindi Translator vacancies will be filled at various government organisation, ministries and departments. For more related details candidates can check official website of SSC.

