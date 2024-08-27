Staff Selection Commission has postponed the release of SSC Constable GD Exam 2025 notification. The notification for Constable (GD) in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and SSF, Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles, and Sepoy in Narcotics Control Bureau Examination, 2025 which was scheduled to release on August 27 will now be released on September 5, 2024. SSC GD 2025 Notification Live Updates SSC Constable GD Exam 2025 notification release date postponed, check notice here

The official notification when released can be checked by candidates on the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in.

The reason for postponement of the release of the notification is cited as administrative reasons.

The official notice reads, “As per the tentative calendar of the Examinations for the year 2024-2025, Notice of Constable (GD) in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and SSF, Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles, and Sepoy in Narcotics Control Bureau Examination, 2025 for inviting Online Applications from the aspiring candidates was scheduled to be published on the website of the Commission on 27.08.2024. 2. However, due to administrative reasons, Notice of the said Exam will now be issued on 05.09.2024.”

As per the calendar issued by the Commission, the application deadline is October 5 and the computer-based exam will be held in January-February, 2025. However, with the change in the date of release of the notification, these dates may vary as well.

SSC Constable GD Exam 2025: How to apply

Candidates who want to apply for the recruitment process can follow these simple steps given below.

Visit the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in.

Click on apply online link available on the home page.

Enter the registration details and click on submit.

Once done, fill the application form.

Click on submit and make the payment of application fee.

Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of SSC.