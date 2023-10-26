News / Education / Competitive Exams / SSC Exam Calendar 2023: SSC Constable GD & Constables in Delhi Police exam dates out at ssc.nic.in

SSC Exam Calendar 2023: SSC Constable GD & Constables in Delhi Police exam dates out at ssc.nic.in

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Oct 26, 2023 08:19 PM IST

SSC exam dates out for Constable GD & Constables in Delhi Police at ssc.nic.in.

Staff Selection Commission has released exam dates for SSC Constable GD & Constables in Delhi Police. Candidates who will be appearing for these examinations mentioned above can check the exam dates through the official website of SSC at ssc.nic.in.

As per the official calendar, Constables (Exe.) (Male & Female) in Delhi Police- 2023 and Constable (GD) in CAPFs, SSF, Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles and Sepoy in Narcotics Control Bureau Examination, 2024 will be conducted on November 14, 15, 16, 17, 20, 21, 22, 23, 24, 28, 29, 30, December 1, 2 and 3, 2023.

Constable (GD) in CAPFs, SSF, Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles and Sepoy in Narcotics Control Bureau Examination, 2024 will be conducted on February 20, 21, 22, 23, 24, 26, 27, 28, 29, March 1, 5, 6, 7, 11 and 12, 2024.

SSC Exam Calendar 2023: How to download

To download the exam date notice, candidates can follow the steps given below.

  • Visit the official website of SSC at ssc.nic.in.
  • Click on SSC Constable GD & Constables exam dates notice available on the home page.
  • A new PDF page will open where candidates can check the dates.
  • Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of SSC.

