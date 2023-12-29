SSC Exam Calendar 2024: SI in Delhi Police, JE, Steno Grade C & other exam dates out at ssc.nic.in

Staff Selection Commission has released SSC Exam Calendar 2024 for examinations to be conducted in May and June 2024. Candidates can check the exam dates through the official website of SSC at ssc.nic.in. SSC Exam Calendar 2024: SI in Delhi Police, JE, Steno & other exam dates out (ssc.nic.in)

As per the official schedule, Selection Post Examination, Phase-XII, 2024 Paper I will be conducted on May 6, 7 and 8, 2024. Grade 'C' Stenographer Limited Departmental Competitive Examination, 2023-2024 Paper I will be conducted on May 9, JSA/ LDC Grade Limited Departmental Competitive Examination, 2023-2024 Paper I will be conducted on May 10, SSA/ UDC Grade Limited Departmental Competitive Examination, 2023-2024 Paper I on May 13, 2024.

Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police and Central Armed Police Forces Examination, 2024 Paper I will be conducted on May 9, 10 and 13, 2024 and Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical and Quantity Surveying & Contracts) Examination, 2024 Paper I will be conducted on June 4, 5 and 6, 2024.

SSC Exam Calendar 2024: How to download

To download the schedule, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of SSC at ssc.nic.in.

Click on SSC Exam Calendar 2024 for May and June link available on the home page.

A new PDF file will open where candidates can check the dates.

Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of SSC.

Official Calendar here