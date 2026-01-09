SSC Exam Calendar 2026: CGL, JE, CHSL, Steno, Constable GD and other exams tentative schedule out, check here

The Staff Selection Commission has released the SSC Exam Calendar 2026, which includes tentative dates. Candidates who want to check the exam calendar can do so on the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in.

According to the official tentative calendar, the date, advertisement, closing date, and exam month have been shared. Combined Graduate Level Examination, 2026, Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical & Electrical) Examination, 2026 and Selection Post Examination, Phase-XIV, 2026 registration process will begin in March 2026 and end in April 2026. The exams will be held in May-June 2026.

Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination, 2026, Stenographer Grade ‘C’ & ‘D’ Examination, 2026 and Combined Hindi Translators Examination, 2026 registration process will begin in April 2026 and end in May 2026. The exams will be held in July - September 2026, August-September 2026.

Apart from these, Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff & Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) Examination, 2026 will be held in September- November 2026, Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police & Central Armed Police Forces Examination, 2026 will be held in October- November 2026 and Constables (GD) in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), NIA, SSF and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles Examination, 2027 will be held in January- March 2027.

Direct link to check SSC Exam Calendar 2026 SSC Exam Calendar 2026: How to check To check the tentative calendar candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in.

2. Click on SSC Exam Calendar 2026 link available on the home page.

3. A new web page will open where candidates can check the exam dates.

4. Take a screenshot of the page for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of SSC.