Staff Selection Commission has released SSC Exams 2023 Dates. The exam dates have been released for three exams conducted by the Commission- JE, Steno Grade C & D and JHT. The dates can be checked by candidates on the official site of SSC at ssc.nic.in. SSC Exams 2023 Dates: JE, Steno Grade C & D and JHT exam dates out at ssc.nic.in(ssc.nic.in)

As per the official notice, the Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical and Quantity Surveying & Contracts) Examination (Paper-I), 2023 will be conducted on October 9, 10 and 11, 2023. Stenographer Grade `C’ & `D’ Exam, 2023 will be conducted on October 12 and 13 and Junior Hindi Translator, Junior Translator and Senior Hindi Translator Exam, 2023 will be conducted on October 16, 2023.

Earlier, the Commission had released exam dates for SHSL, MTS and SI posts in April 2023.

The Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination, 2023 will be conducted from August 2 to August 22, 2023, Multi-Tasking (Non- Technical) Staff and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) Examination, 2023 will be conducted from September 1 to September 29, 2023 and Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police and Central Armed Police Forces Examination, 2023 will be conducted from October 3 to October 6, 2023. For more related details candidates can check the official site of SSC.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON