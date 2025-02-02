SSC GD Admit Card 2025 for February 5 exam released at ssc.gov.in, direct link here

The Staff Selection Commission, SSC, has released the admit card for the Constable (GD) exam scheduled for February 5, 2025. Candidates appearing in the examination can download their hall tickets from the official website at ssc.gov.in. SSC GD Admit Card 2025 for February 5 exam has been released at ssc.gov.in, Candidates can download via the direct link here.

To download the admit card, candidates will need to enter their registration number and password followed by the security captcha.

Notably, the commission had informed earlier that the exam city details for the Constable (GD) exam will be available 10 days before each exam and admit card (admission certificate-cum-commission copy) will be released four days before each exam on the official website.

The exam be conducted on February 4, 5, 6, 7, 10, 11, 12, 13, 17, 18, 19, 20, 21, and 25, 2025.

The examination will include 80 objective-type questions, each worth two marks. For each wrong answer, there will be a negative marking of 0.25 marks.

Additionally, the computer-based test for the Constable (GD) in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), SSF, Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles and Sepoy in Narcotics Control Bureau Examination will be held in English, Hindi, and 13 Regional Languages.

Through the recruitment drive, the commission aims to fill 39481 vacancies in the Border Security Force (BSF), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), and Secretariat Security Force (SSF), Rifleman (General Duty) in Assam Rifles (AR), and Sepoy in the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB).

SSC GD Admit Card 2025: Here's how to download hall tickets

Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to download the hall tickets:

Visit the official website at ssc.gov.in. On the home page, go to the click on the log in button. Enter your credentials to log in and submit. Click on the link to download the admission certificate or admit card. Check the details on the admit card and download it. Keep a printout of the admit card for further use.

For more related details, candidates are advised to visit the official website.