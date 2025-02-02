Assam University staff arrested for allegedly molesting minor girl on campus

A 57-year-old non-teaching employee of Assam University Silchar (AUS), who allegedly molested a 14-year-old girl at the premises of university's department of law, has been arrested, police said. Faruque Ahmed, a non-teaching employee of Assam University Silchar who allegedly molested a 14-year-old adivasi girl at the university's Law Department on Friday.

The alleged incident happened on Friday morning when the minor girl went to the university with a relative, who works there as a cleaning staff, her family members said.

According to the family members, a relative of the cleaning staff was admitted in Silchar Medical College and Hospital (SMCH) and the little girl was attending that person on Thursday night. On Friday morning, the cleaning staff had to perform his duty at the University, so he took the little girl along and asked her to wait there for a while.

"She was waiting outside an empty classroom when a senior staff member saw her and dragged her inside the classroom. He tried to undress her with an attempt to rape her but she was rescued by other staff and students," the family members said.

They lodged a First Information Report (FIR) at Dwarbond Police Station against the employee named Faruque Ahmed.

Police said that a case was registered against Faruque under section Section 75(2) (severe sexual harassment) and 351 (2) (criminal intimidation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) along with section 12 of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) act.

The superintendent of police (SP), Cachar, Numal Mahatta on Sunday said that they recorded the statement of the victim and registered a case before launching a search operation.

He said that this incident had an inter-community ramifications, so they prioritized the matter and with necessary support from the university authorities, the accused has been arrested.

Hundreds of locals on Saturday staged a protest in front of Assam University demanding Faruque's arrest and they also claimed that some insiders from Assam University helped him to flee after the incident.

"He did this in a classroom of the department of law and was caught red-handed but still he managed to get out of the campus, which shows that some insiders helped him. We demand proper investigation and strict action against this act," locals said.

Calling this an unfortunate incident, the registrar of Assam University, Pradosh Kiran Nath that the Internal Complaint Committee (ICC) is examining the matter and they are cooperating with the police in the investigation.

Nath on Saturday suspended Faruque Ahmed from his job for three months and said, "We have zero tolerance policy against any criminal act, especially the crime against women. We are investigating and proper action will be taken."

Police said that the girl has been sent to a shelter home and Faruque Ahmed will be produced before the court on Monday.

In August last year, an assistant professor in Assam University's Law Department was arrested for allegedly molesting a student in the campus.

The student said that the assistant professor, identified as Biswajit Das, initially offered the student a packet of sweets and called her to his office. But when she went there, he grabbed her and also threatened to fail her in his subject if she refused him.