SSC GD Admit Card 2025 News Live: Hall tickets expected from tomorrow at ssc.gov.in

SSC GD Admit Card 2025 News LIVE: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) recently announced that exam city details for the Constable (GD) exam will be available 10 days before each exam and admit card (admission certificate-cum-commission copy) will be released four days before each exam at ssc.gov.in. The exam will be held on February 4, 5, 6, 7, 10, 11, 12, 13, 17, 18, 19, 20, 21, and 25, 2025....Read More

Therefore, admit card for the February 4 exam is expected to be released tomorrow, January 31 on the commission's website.

The computer-based test for the Constable (GD) in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), SSF, Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles and Sepoy in Narcotics Control Bureau Examination will be held in English, Hindi, and 13 Regional Languages.

The examination will consist of 80 objective-type questions, each worth two marks. For each wrong answer, there will be a negative marking of 0.25 marks.

This recruitment drive will fill 39481 vacancies in the Border Security Force (BSF), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), and Secretariat Security Force (SSF), Rifleman (General Duty) in Assam Rifles (AR), and Sepoy in the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB).

How to download SSC GD admit card 2025 when released?