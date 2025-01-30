SSC GD Admit Card 2025 News Live: Hall tickets expected from tomorrow at ssc.gov.in
SSC GD Admit Card 2025 News LIVE: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) recently announced that exam city details for the Constable (GD) exam will be available 10 days before each exam and admit card (admission certificate-cum-commission copy) will be released four days before each exam at ssc.gov.in. The exam will be held on February 4, 5, 6, 7, 10, 11, 12, 13, 17, 18, 19, 20, 21, and 25, 2025....Read More
Therefore, admit card for the February 4 exam is expected to be released tomorrow, January 31 on the commission's website.
The computer-based test for the Constable (GD) in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), SSF, Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles and Sepoy in Narcotics Control Bureau Examination will be held in English, Hindi, and 13 Regional Languages.
The examination will consist of 80 objective-type questions, each worth two marks. For each wrong answer, there will be a negative marking of 0.25 marks.
This recruitment drive will fill 39481 vacancies in the Border Security Force (BSF), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), and Secretariat Security Force (SSF), Rifleman (General Duty) in Assam Rifles (AR), and Sepoy in the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB).
How to download SSC GD admit card 2025 when released?
- Go to ssc.gov.in
- Open the admit card link
- Open the Constable (GD) admit card download page.
- Enter your login details and submit.
- Check and download the admit card.
Which languages will the exam be conducted in?
Number of marks for each question
Number of questions
Total number of vacancies
What commission said about admit cards
Constable GD admit card (admission certificate cum commission copy) will be released “before 04 days from commencement of the particular shift of examination,” SSC said in the official notification.