SSC Constable GD Answer Key 2022 released at ssc.nic.in, download link here

Staff Selection Commission has released SSC Constable GD Answer Key 2022 on February 18, 2023. Candidates who have appeared for Constable (GD) in CAPFs, SSF, Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles and Sepoy in NCB Examination, 2022 can download the tentative answer key through the official site of SSC at ssc.nic.in.

The challenge window has opened today and will close on February 25, 2023. Candidates can raise objections against the released answer key by making a payment of ₹100/- per Question/ Answer challenged. Representations received after 05:00 PM on February 25, 2023 will not be entertained under any circumstances.

To download the answer key, candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

Visit the official site of SSC at ssc.nic.in.

Click on SSC GD Answer Key 2022 link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your answer key will be displayed on the screen.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

SSC conducted the Constable GD recruitment exam in January. In the next stages of the selection process, shortlisted candidates have to appear for Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Physical Standard Test (PST), Medical Examination and Document Verification.