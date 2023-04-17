SSC GD final answer key released at ssc.nic.in, get link here

Staff Selection Commission has released the final answer keys for Constable (GD) in CAPFs, SSF and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles and Sepoy in Narcotics Control Bureau Examination, 2022. Candidates who took the examination can download the answer keys from the official website at ssc.nic.in. SSC GD 2022 final answer key released at ssc.nic.in

The SSC GD 2022 result was released on April 8.

The candidates may take a printout of their respective Question Paper(s) along with the Final Answer Keys by using the link given below. This facility will be available for the candidates for a period of one month from 17.04.2023 (04:00 PM) to 08.05.2023 (04:00 PM).

Here's the direct link to download the answer keys

SSC GD 2022 final answer keys: Know how to download

Visit the official website at ssc.nic.in

Next, click on the “Uploading of Final Answer Key(s) alongwith Question Paper(s) of Computer Based Examination of Constable (GD) in CAPFs, SSF and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles and Sepoy in Narcotics Control Bureau Examination, 2022”

A pdf will be displayed on the screen

Download the admit card

Take print for future reference.