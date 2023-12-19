Staff Selection Commission has declared the SSC MTS 2023 final result. Candidates who have appeared for Multi Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff, and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) Examination, 2023 can check the results through the official website of SSC at ssc.nic.in. SSC MTS 2023 final result declared at ssc.nic.in, direct links here (ssc.nic.in)

Staff Selection Commission had conducted Computer Based Examination of Multi Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff, and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) Examination, 2023 from September 1 to September 14, 2023 at different centers all over the country. The result for Havaldar was declared on November 7 and PET/ PST was conducted from November 22 to November 29, 2023.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

Direct link to check SSC MTS 2023 final result List 1

Direct link to check SSC MTS 2023 final result List 2

Direct link to check SSC MTS 2023 final result List 3

SSC MTS 2023 final result: How to check

All the candidates can check the results by following the steps given below.

Visit the official website of SSC at ssc.nic.in.

Click on results link available at the top of the page.

A new page will open where you have to click on others.

A new page will again open where the SSC MTS result links will be available.

Click on the link and a PDF file will open.

Check the roll number and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Candidates have been shortlisted for the final selection solely based on their performance in Session-II of CBE. This recruitment drive will fill up 1788 posts in the organisation out of which 1186 posts for MTS (18-25 years), 206 posts for MTS (18-27 years) and 396 posts for Havaldar in CBIC/CBN. For more related details candidates can check the official website of SSC.