Staff Selection Commission has released SSC MTS 2025 tentative vacancies list. Candidates who have applied for the Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) Examination, 2025 can check the official notice on the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in. SSC MTS 2025: Tentative vacancies list released at ssc.gov.in, 8021 posts to be filled

As per the official notice, a total of 8021 vacancies will be filled out of which 6078 for MTS(NT), Age-18-25 yrs, 732 for MTS(NT), Age-18-27 yrs and 1211 for Havaldar (in CBIC and CBN).

SSC MTS 2025: How to download tentative vacancies list

To download the tentative vacancies list, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in.

2. Click on SSC MTS 2025 tentative vacancies list notice available on the home page.

3. A new PDF will open where candidates can check the tentative vacancies details.

4. Download the file and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The computer based examination will be held from September 20 to October 24, 2025. The Computer Based Examination will be conducted in Hindi, English and in 13 regional languages viz. (i) Assamese, (ii) Bengali, (iii) Gujarati, (iv) Kannada, (v) Konkani, (vi) Malayalam, (vii) Manipuri (Metei or Meithei), (viii) Marathi, (ix) Odia (Oriya), (x) Punjabi, (xi) Tamil, (xii) Telugu and (xiii) Urdu.

The computer-based test will be held in two sessions—Session I and Session II—on the same day. Both Sessions will be mandatory. The computer-based Examination will consist of objective-type multiple-choice questions.