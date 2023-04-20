Home / Education / Competitive Exams / SSC MTS Admit Card 2022 released at sscner.org.in, download link here

SSC MTS Admit Card 2022 released at sscner.org.in, download link here

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Apr 20, 2023 04:15 PM IST

SSC MTS Admit Card 2022 has been released. Candidates can download it through the direct link given below.

Staff Selection Commission, North Eastern Region has released SSC MTS Admit Card 2022 on April 20, 2023. Candidates who will appear for Multi Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff, and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) Examination-2022 can download the admit card through the official site of SSC NER at sscner.org.in.

The examination will be conducted on May 2, 2023. The Computer Based Examination will be conducted in Hindi, English and in 13 regional languages. Computer Based Examination will be conducted in two Sessions: Session-I and Session-II and both the Sessions will be mandatory to be attempted.

Direct link to download SSC MTS Admit Card 2022

SSC MTS Admit Card 2022: Steps to download

To download the admit card, candidates can follow the steps given below.

  • Visit the official site of SSC regional website.
  • Click on SSC MTS 2022 Admit Card link available on the home page.
  • A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the required details.
  • Click on submit and your admit card will be displayed.
  • Check the admit card and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

On April 7, 2023, SSC KKR released the MTS admit card on the official website. For more related details candidates can check the official website of SSC NER.

