Staff Selection Commission has released SSC MTS 2022 Admit Card. Candidates who will appear for Multi-Tasking(Non-Technical) Staff and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) Examination, 2022 can download the admit card through the official site of SSC KKR at ssckkr.kar.nic.in. SSC MTS 2022 Admit Card released, download link here (ssc.nic.in)

The examination will be conducted on May 2, 2023. The Computer Based Examination will be conducted in Hindi, English and in 13 regional languages. Computer Based Examination will be conducted in two Sessions: Session-I and Session-II and both the Sessions will be mandatory to be attempted.

Direct link to download SSC MTS 2022 Admit Card for SSC KKR

SSC MTS 2022 Admit Card: How to download

To download the admit card, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official site of SSC regional website.

Click on SSC MTS 2022 Admit Card link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the required details.

Click on submit and your admit card will be displayed.

Check the admit card and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 10880 vacancies for MTS and 529 for havildar in CBIC and CBN in the organisation. The registration process was started on January 17, 2023 and ended on February 17, 2023. For more related details candidates can check the official site of SSC.