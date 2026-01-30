SSC MTS City Intimation Slip 2025 out at ssc.gov.in, check admit card release date here

The Staff Selection Commission has released SSC MTS City Intimation Slip 2025. Candidates who will appear for Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) Examination, 2025 (Computer Based Examination) can check the exam city slip through the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in.

The exam will be held on February 4, 2026. The Computer Based Examination will be conducted in Hindi, English and in 13 regional languages viz. (i) Assamese, (ii) Bengali, (iii) Gujarati, (iv) Kannada, (v) Konkani, (vi) Malayalam, (vii) Manipuri (Metei or Meithei), (viii) Marathi, (ix) Odia (Oriya), (x) Punjabi, (xi) Tamil, (xii) Telugu and (xiii) Urdu.

The exam will comprise of two sessions- Session 1 and 2. Session 1 will have 40 questions of 120 marks on Numerical and Mathematical Ability and Reasoning Ability and Problem Solving. Session 2 will have 50 questions of 150 marks on General Awareness and English language and Comprehension. The candidates will get 45 minutes to complete Session-I and Session II.

SSC MTS City Intimation Slip 2025: How to download Those candidates who will appear for the exam can download the exam city slip through these simple steps given here.

1. Visit the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in.

2. Click on login link and enter the login details.

3. Once done, click on SSC MTS City Intimation Slip 2025 link available on the home page.

4. A new page will open where can check the exam city slip.

5. Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The admit card will be available to candidates 2-3 days prior to date of date of examination. The same can be accessed through the designated login module on the website of the Commission. For more related details candidates can check the official website of SSC.