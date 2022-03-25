Home / Education / Competitive Exams / SSC MTS, Constables GD 2021: Revised eligibility, cut-off out; Check what’s new
SSC MTS, Constables GD 2021: Revised eligibility, cut-off out; Check what’s new

  • SSC MTS, Constables (GD) 2021: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has announced revised age limit and cut-off marks for different posts at ssc.nic.in. Check what’s new here.
Published on Mar 25, 2022 03:04 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released updated eligibility criteria for SSC MTS and Havaldar in CBN, 2021 and announced revised cut-off for Constables (GD) in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), NIA, SSF and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles examination, 2021.

The age limit for MTS is 18 to 25 years. For Havaldar in CBIC and CBN, Department of Revenue, and some posts of MTS in various departments, the age limit is 18-27 years.

As per the previous notification, for Havaldaar in CBN, the age limit was 18-25 years.

For Constables (GD) in CRPFs, NIA, and SSF and rifleman in Assam Rifles, the cut-off marks have been revised in consultation with the Ministry of Home Affairs, the commission said.

Cut-off marks, without adding bonus marks to NCC certificate holders, for shortlisting to the next stage (PET/PST) will be 30% for unreserved candidates.

For EWS and OBC candidates, it will be 25% and for ST, SC and ESM candidates, it will be 20%, the commission has notified.

Candidates can go to ssc.nic.in to find more information.

Story Saved
×
