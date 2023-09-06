News / Education / Competitive Exams / SSC MTS Exam 2023: Important notice issued for Delhi candidates regarding G20 summit

SSC MTS Exam 2023: Important notice issued for Delhi candidates regarding G20 summit

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Sep 06, 2023 01:07 PM IST

Important notice has been issued for Delhi candidates appearing for the SSC MTS exam during G20 summit.

Staff Selection Commission has issued an important notice regarding SSC MTS Exam 2023. The notice is regarding the Delhi candidates who will appearing for the exam amid G20 summit. Candidates can check the official notice on the official website of SSC at ssc.nic.in.

As per the official notice, candidates who will appear for the examination during the G20 summit event should check the detailed traffic advisory including suggested road routes for railway states, important traffic regulations, advisory for DTC bus/ inter state bus, advisory for metro services, instructions for general public etc which can be found on Delhi Traffic Police website.

Further the notice states that aspirants whose examination centres are located in Delhi on September 8, 2023 are requested to plan their journey to examination venue early and keep sufficient time in hand to avoid unexpected inconveniences. The entry time in the exam venue will not be relaxed or extended under any circumstances.

The Tier I examination for Multi Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff, And Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) is conducted from September 1 to September 14, 2023 at various exam centres across the country. For more related details candidates can check the official site of SSC.

Official Notice Here

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times.
Sign out