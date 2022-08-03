Home / Education / Competitive Exams / SSC MTS, Havaldar answer key 2021 out on ssc.nic.in, direct link here

SSC MTS, Havaldar answer key 2021 out on ssc.nic.in, direct link here

competitive exams
Updated on Aug 03, 2022 08:42 AM IST
  • SSC MTS, Havaldar exam 2021 answer key has been released on ssc.nic.in. Direct link given here. 
SSC MTS, Havaldar answer key 2021 released on ssc.nic.in(ssc.nic.in)
SSC MTS, Havaldar answer key 2021 released on ssc.nic.in(ssc.nic.in)
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

SSC MTS, Havaldar Answer Key 2021: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released answer keys for Multi Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff, and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) examination, 2021. Candidates who wrote these exams can go to ssc.nic.in and download the preliminary or tentative answer keys.

Along with SSC MTS, Havaldar answer keys, the commission has also published candidates' response sheets. They can login using their examination roll number and password to download it.

The Computer Based Examination for Multi Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff, and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) examination, 2021 was conducted by the commission from July 5 to 26, 2022 at different centres all over the country.

The commission will now allow candidates to raise objections, if any, after which final answer keys and results will be published.

“Representation in respect of the Tentative Answer Keys, if any, may be submitted online from from 02.08.2022 (08:00 PM) to 07.08.2022 (08:00 PM) on payment of Rs.100/-per question/ answer challenged. Representations received after 07.08.2022 (08:00 PM) will not be entertained under any circumstances,” reads the notification.

“The candidates’ may take a print out of their respective Response Sheets alongwith the Tentative Answer Keys by using the link given below. This facility will be available for the candidates from 02.08.2022 (08:00 PM) to 07.08.2022 (08:00 PM),” it further reads.

SSC MTS, Havaldar answer key 2022 direct link.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
ssc answer key
ssc answer key
Close Story

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, August 03, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out