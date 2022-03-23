SSC MTS, Havaldar exam 2021 notification: Here are details you should know

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has invited online applications for Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff (MTS) and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) Examination 2021. The application process has been commenced on March 22 and the last date for the submission of application is April 30. Interested and eligible candidates can register online through the official website of SSC at ssc.nic.in.

The Window for Application Form Correction and online payment of Correction Charges will be activated from May 5 to May 9, 2022. The computer based examination paper 1 will be held July 2022.

SSC MTS, Havaldar notification vacancy details: There are 3603 vacancies of Havaldar in CBIC and CBN. The MTS vacancies will be notified later.

SSC MTS, Havaldar notification age limit: Candidates age should be between18-25 years for MTS and Havaldar in CBN (Department of Revenue).

For Havaldar in CBIC (Department of Revenue) and few posts of MTS candidates age should be between18-27 years.

SSC MTS, Havaldar notification application fee: Candidates have to pay ₹100 as application fee. The application fee is exempted for the Women candidates and candidates belonging to Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), Persons with Disabilities (PwD) and Exservicemen (ESM).

SSC MTS, Havaldar notification: Know how to apply

Visit the official website at ssc.nic.in

Register and login to the portal

Key in the required details

Fill the application form and upload all the required documents

Pay the application fee

Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.

Interested candidates can check the eligibility criteria and other details below: