SSC MTS Tier 1 answer keys out at ssc.nic.in, here's how to download & challenge

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on Friday released the tentative answer key of Multi Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff Tier 1 exam 2020 along with candidates response sheets. The SSC MTS Computer Based Examination 2020 was conducted from October 10 to November 2 2021.

Candidates who have taken the examination can check the SSC MTS exam 2020 answer key and raise objections until 6pm on November 18.

Candidates can raise objection by paying a fee of ₹100 per question/answer challenged. Representations received after November 18 will not be considered under any circumstances.

Direct link to check SSC MTS answer key and raise objections

Steps to check the MTS paper 1 exam answer key:

1) Visit official website of SSC at ssc.nic.in

2) Click on link for 'Uploading of Tentative Answer Keys of Computer Based Examination of Multi Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff Examination – 2020' on the home page

3) Click on link for candidates’ response sheet, tentative answer keys and submission of representation https://ssc.nic.in/ChallengeSystem/ChallengeHomescreen

4) Click to go to the Candidate login page

5) Login using their the User ID and Password used during the exam

6) The answer key will be displayed on the screen

7) Take a printout and save it on your computer too

8) You can also raise objections using the same module