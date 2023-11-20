close_game
SSC notifies technical glitch in option cum preference form of CGL 2023

ByHT Education Desk
Nov 20, 2023 03:33 PM IST

The window to submit option cum preference form of CGL 2023 will remain active till November 23, 11:59 pm, SSC said.

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on Monday notified that due to a technical problem, options exercised by some candidates of the Combined Graduate Level Examination (CGL 2023) could have errors and such candidates have been asked to verify it on the website, ssc.nic.in.

SSC notifies technical glitch in option cum preference form of CGL 2023 exam(ssc.nic.in)

“It is informed that due to a technical issue, options exercised by few candidates upto 20.11.2023 (12:00 PM) may have some error. Therefore, such candidates are advised to check the preferences filled by them and revise the same, if required,” the commission said.

The window will remain active till November 23, 11:59 pm, it said.

“This is the last and final opportunity being given to the candidates to exercise their Option-cum-Preference. The candidates who fail to exercise their Option cum-Preference during the aforesaid period, shall not be given any further opportunity for submission of their Option-cum-Preference and such candidates will not be considered for inclusion in the final merit list / final selection,” the commission said.

Results of the SSC CGL tier 1 exam was announced on September 19 and selected candidates were invited to appear in tier 2 from October 26 to 27.

It is necessary for all candidates who took the tier 2 examination to fill the option cum preferences form before declaration of final result.

Exam and College Guide
