Staff Selection Commission has released the SSC Phase 11, 12 annual proficiency test and skill test schedule. Candidates who want to appear for the Annual Proficiency Test, 2024 and Skill Test of Selection Post Examination Phase-XI/2023 & Phase-XII/2024 can check the schedule on the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in. SSC Phase 11, 12 Exam: Annual Proficiency Test and skill test schedule out at ssc.gov.in

The proficiency test and skill test will be held on August 4 and 5, 2025. The exam will be held in three shifts- first shift from 7.30 am to 8 am, second shift from 11 am to 11.30 am and third shift from 3 pm to 3.30 pm.

The admit cards for the above examinations will be issued by concerned Regional Directors. Candidates are advised to check the website of concerned Regional Offices.

In case a candidate appears in the Skill Test more than once at different regions against the multiple categories of Selection Posts having one and the same criteria/norms/standards, the performance in skill test at first appearance/attempt only will be considered as the final for processing the result for all categories of posts carrying the same criteria/norms/ standards of skill test.

SSC Phase 11, 12 Exam: How to check schedule

To check the complete schedule of Annual Proficiency Test and skill test, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in.

2. Click on SSC Phase 11, 12 annual proficiency test and skill test notice available on the home page.

3. A new PDF file will open where candidates can check the dates and shift details.

4. Download the file and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of SSC.