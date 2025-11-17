SSC revises PwD documentation process; Forms V and VI introduced for candidates

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has announced changes to the disability certificate formats that candidates must submit for SSC examinations. The decision follows fresh guidelines issued by the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (DEPwD). These two updated formats will replace the three older forms—Form V, Form VI and Form VII—which were previously used by the Commission across several recruitment notices. (Representational image) (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

According to the SSC notice (F.No. 02/1/2022-RHQ), the formats for disability certificates have now been revised in line with the DEPwD notification dated October 16, 2024. Under the updated system, disability certificates will be issued in two formats:

Form V – Certificate of Disability (for Single Disability)

Form VI – Certificate of Disability (for Multiple Disabilities)

SSC has clarified that the revised formats have been formally introduced and the updated versions are annexed with the notice for candidates’ reference.

The Commission has also addressed the ongoing recruitment cycles. For all SSC examinations where notices were issued after October 16, 2024 and the recruitment process is still underway, candidates will be allowed to submit their disability certificates in either format. This means candidates can submit:

the new Form V or Form VI notified by DEPwD on 16.10.2024, or

the earlier certificate formats that were being used before the change.

This flexibility will help candidates who may already have disability certificates issued in the previous formats and have not yet obtained the new DEPwD-notified version.

SSC’s update ensures uniformity in documentation going forward while avoiding inconvenience for candidates currently participating in ongoing recruitment processes.