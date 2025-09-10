Staff Selection Commission has released SSC SI Admit Card 2024. The hall ticket has been released for detailed medical examination and documents verification of Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police and Central Armed Police Forces. Candidates can download it through the regional websites of SSC. SSC SI Admit Card 2024 out for DME & DV on regional websites, download links here

The document verification and detailed medical examination will be held from September 15 to September 24, 2025.

Documents required for Verification

For the document verification, candidates will have to carry these documents mentioned below.

1. Two passport sie recent colour photograph

2. Any one of the photo ID proof- Aadhaar Card/ Printout of E-Aadhaar, Voter ID card, PAN card, Passport, Driving License, Government School/ College ID Card, Employer ID (Govt./ PSU), Any other Photo bearing ID Card issued by Central/ State Govt.

3. Matriculation/Secondary Certificate

4. Educational Qualification Certificate

5. Order/letter in respect of equivalent Educational Qualifications claimed, indicating the Authority (with number and date) under which it has been so treated, in respect of equivalent clause in Essential Qualifications, if a candidate is claiming a particular qualification as equivalent qualification.

6. Caste/ Category Certificate, if belongs to reserved categories Driving License for Motor Cycle and Car (issued before the date of PST/PET) for the candidates who have given preference for Delhi Police (applicable for male candidates only).

The candidates will be medically examined by the Medical Officer of the CAPFs or any other Medical Officer or Assistant Surgeon belonging to Grade-I of any Central/ State Govt. Hospital or Dispensary. Review Medical Examination(RME) of the candidates, who are found to be unfit during Detailed Medical Examination(DME), will be conducted in continuation of DME preferably on the next day of DME.